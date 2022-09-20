Anand Mahindra reacts to man whose daughter was thrilled after purchasing XUV700

Buying a car is a dream for many. While some save for years to purchase the vehicle of their choice, some settle for a second-hand one. In light of it, a picture showcasing a little girl expressing joy over her father’s newly bought Mahindra XUV700 is going viral online. The father took to Twitter to post the now viral picture and tagged Anand Mahindra in his post.

The chairman of Mahindra Company, Anand Mahindra, who is known for being highly social media friendly, did not miss the post and was ecstatic to see the picture.

A Twitter user named Thota Srikanth bought a Mahindra XUV700 recently. To share the good news, he posted a picture on the microblogging site that features his daughter who is looking very happy with his latest purchase.

In the caption, the individual wrote, Bought MAHINDRA XUV7OO AX7L. If a business does well, the stock eventually follows. -WARREN BUFFETT. M&M mktcap @ 160000cr. long way to go. Look at the joy on my daughter’s face…..”

The chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra was delighted to see the post and conveyed a heartwarming reply. He tweeted, “Please tell your daughter she just made my day!”

Please tell your daughter she just made my day! 🤗 https://t.co/4U46CDmd2j — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 15, 2022

His tweet went viral in no time minutes and garnered a lot of attention from Internet users. Many also praised him for his courtesy.

Take a look at some reactions:

Congrats Buddy – best wishes for your new car

Love it when people make money from stock market and fulfill their dreams 👌👌👌 — Navin Mahtani (@navinmahtani) September 14, 2022

Congrulation. Njoy a long trips with ur new car & ur family. 👍 https://t.co/HXx6i8UaFa — Ranjit Kumar (@RanjitK65443372) September 16, 2022

Sir, even my daughter loves our XUV700’s Sunroof. Thank you for giving us such a great car & memories, & more to come. pic.twitter.com/tiK6v55muI — Tejas Gabani (@GabaniTejas) September 15, 2022