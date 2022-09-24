Anand Mahindra has a message for overthinkers, shares a podcast

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is quite active on social media. He often shares his thoughts and opinions over the happenings around the world. Recently, he shared a clip from a podcast featuring Ricky Nuttall, a London firefighter who suffered PTSD, who shared the challenges he faced in life. Yet another post of the chairman of Mahindra Group has gone viral for all the right reasons.

In the 46-second clip, when the host of the podcast asks Nutall to give an advice to the over-thinkers, he mentioned a quote that highly helped him go through a tough phase.

He said, “A quote that has helped me immeasurably and it’s from a book called The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse (by Chalie Mackesy). And one of my favourite quotes of the whole book is a boy and a horse are in the woods. And the boy says to the horse: I can’t see a way through. And the horse says: can you see your next step? And the boy says ‘yeah.’ The horse says: then just take that.”

Nuttall continued, “All of time we look at the goal, we look at the future, we look at the endgame, we look at how long a journey is, and we feel overwhelmed. Instead of that, just go: right, I am not going to worry about that because that will come. With each step you will get closer to that, so I don’t need to worry about how far away it is. All I need to focus on right now is my next step.”

Anand shared the post with the caption, “Live in the present. Especially when facing temporary challenges. One day at a time; one step at a time.”

Live in the present. Especially when facing temporary challenges. One day at a time; one step at a time… pic.twitter.com/Uhm9mtrfGj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 22, 2022

So far the video has garnered more than 288k views and tons of comments.

The podcast, from Freshly Grounded features many such podcasts about life and challenges and how to overcome them.