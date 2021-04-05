Social media is an awesome platform that gives the opportunity to connect and communicate with people and share our stories. Many people have come forward and shared their stories on social media that have gone viral.

People like Ranu Mondal have come to the limelight because of social media. Similarly, ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ went viral on the internet and received sympathy & donation from the people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many related stories have recently received the limelight on social media.

Similarly, one such story that went viral in the past is ‘Idli Amma’ or Kamalathal, an 80-yr-old Tamil Nadu woman, who is selling idlis at Rs 1 for over three decades.

The video of ‘Idli Amma’ was shared by the Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra on Twitter which went viral and raked over a whopping 600k views. Moved over by her kind gesture, Anand Mahindra has vowed to provide her own house cum workspace.

Taking to Twitter Anand Mahindra wrote, “Only rarely does one get to play a small part in someone’s inspiring story, and I would like to thank Kamalathal, better known as Idli Amma, for letting us play a small part in hers. She will soon have her own house cum workspace from where she will cook & sell idlis”.

He further added, “To the Mahindra Rise team for understanding from Kamalathal how we can ‘invest’ in her business. She said her priority was a new home/workspace. Grateful to the Registration Office at Thondamuthur for helping us achieve our 1st milestone by speedily registering the land”.

🙏🏽 to the @MahindraRise team for understanding from Kamalathal how we can ‘invest’ in her business. She said her priority was a new home/workspace. Grateful to the Registration Office at Thondamuthur for helping us achieve our 1st milestone by speedily registering the land (2/3) pic.twitter.com/F6qKdHHD4w — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 2, 2021

Anand Mahindra won accolades on Twitter for helping the octogenarian and his incredible act of generosity.