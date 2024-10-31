Amazon Alexa bursting crackers, viral video stuns internet, WATCH

The future is now, and it’s explosive. A viral video of Amazon’s Alexa bursting firecrackers shows us that AI is the future. And what’s next for intelligent assistants? The video was shared by an Instagram user named Mani‘s Project Labs.

As per the viral video, the user is seen using voice commands to Alexa to launch a rocket. The user first lights a rocket and places it inside a bottle without touching it by himself. He askes Alexa to lunch the small rocket. To which, Alexa replies, “Yes Boss” and triggers the rocket lunch. The video showcase the capability of Alexa to interact with and control connected devices.

“Diwali with Alexa and Crackers be like”, the user captioned the video. The video instantly gone viral and amassed over 3.8 lakh likes and millions of views. The user have also uploaded other videos showing the mechanism behind this interesting technology.

Reacting to the video, one user commented, “So, how is this possible, any explanation?”

Replying to it, the user have also shared a YouTube tutorial on how to try out the experiment.

The popular app Swiggy_instamart also commented on the post saying, “AI has gone too far (literally).”

WATCH the viral video here: