Parrots play volleyball Twitter video
Photo: Twitter/ @Thund3rb0lt

Amazing! Video of Parrots playing volleyball goes viral: Watch

By KalingaTV Bureau

Although seems unbelievable, it is true. Check the following video where two groups of parrots are playing a volleyball match.

Interestingly, the two parrots in each side of the net are identical. I mean both the parrots of one side are green while the two parrots on the other side of the net are yellow. This is completely in the line of a basketball tournament played by humans. All the team members of one side wear identical jerseys.

A Twitter user named Madeyousmile shared the funny and cute video on his handle and wrote, “Sports are mainly cancelled… but some Birdyball will do!”

After the video got uploaded to Twitter, it managed to earn interesting comments from netizens.

A Twitter user Venkateswar Wunnava wrote, “Green parrots are making excellent blocks! Cool! They have got hang of the game!

Another Twitter user Fuzzy Dunlop wrote, “The greens definitely cheating.”

Tracy Johnson came up with an affectionate comment and wrote, “Omg wanna take them home!!so cute.”

You might also like
Offbeat

Cute laugh of this child will surely win your heart: Watch

Offbeat

Startling video of 5-year-old girl playing drums goes viral: Watch

Offbeat

Model applies henna on lips to colour, video goes viral: Watch

Offbeat

Mahisasur in a WB puja pandal resembles Chinese Prez Xi Jinping ! : Watch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.