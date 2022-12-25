Amazing! Newborn girl shares birthday with both her parents on December 18

An American couple from Huntsville, Alabama recently welcomed their first baby girl on December 18, Sunday. The special thing about this particular baby is that her parents share the same date of birth- December 18. That’s right! Both the parents and the baby share the same date of birth. The Alabama hospital where she was born said that the odds were 133,000 to 1, of the baby being born the same day as both her parents!

According to an Instagram and Facebook post from the Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children, Cassidy and Dylan Scott welcomed their daughter Lennon on December 18, giving her the same birthday as both of her parents.

Cassidy had gone into labour on December 17, but her daughter Lennon wasn’t born until 12:30 a.m. on December 18.

“Congratulations to Cassidy and Dylan Scott, who just welcomed their firstborn child into the world! This is an exciting time for any family, but it’s extra special for this family because they all share the same birthday. That’s right! On Sunday, Dec. 18, a chance of one in 133,000 occurred when their daughter Lennon was born. She held on until 12:30 a.m., just in time for the celebration. Please join us in wishing this sweet family a very happy birthday!,” the hospital posted.

Due to the rarity of the occurrence, the post has grabbed a lot of attention over social media, with the post going viral. Scott family is now making headlines all over the world.

Many social media users commented on the social media post. There were some who had experienced something similar.

“My husband, myself and our first born, our son, all share the same birthday. Welcome to the club! Our son is 31 now. It’s turned into a “Padellford family holiday” for us over the years. Enjoy…and get used to people being amazed when you tell them lol! Happy birthday to you all!,” wrote one user.

“Congratulations! I had a similar experience with my three son-in-laws, all of whom were born on October 13-two on the same day. Not planned. New Hampshire, Louisiana and Chicago,” commented another.

“Congratulations. Our firstborn arrived in the very same way at Huntsville Hospital on June 24, 1991. It makes for many fantastic memories. Congratulations again!” commented a third user.