Amazing! Man lost in sea survives on ketchup and Maggi cubes

A man from Dominica lost at sea for almost a month survived, in part, by eating ketchup, garlic powder and Maggi seasoning cubes, Dominican naval officials said. The 47-year-old got lost in December when currents pushed his sailboat out to sea as he was making repairs off the island of St. Martin in the Netherlands Antilles, which is where he calls home, he told Colombian officials.

Elvis Francois, who was rescued from his sailboat this week, also consumed rainwater that he scooped up with a cloth during his 24 days out in the Caribbean.

“I had no food. There was only a bottle of ketchup that was on the boat, garlic powder and (bouillon cubes) Maggi. So I mixed it up with some water for me to survive 24 days in the sea,” Elvis Francois said in English in a video released by the Colombian Navy.

The islander had the word “help” carved on the hull of the boat when he was found 120 nautical miles northwest of Puerto Bolivar in the northern department of La Guajira.

Francois said he saw other boats pass by and tried to flag them down, even lighting a fire on his vessel, but they did not see him.

Colombian Army Commander Captain Carlos Urano Montes said Francois “was found to be in good health.”

He was working to repair a sailboat off a harbor on the Caribbean island of St. Maarten in the Netherlands Antilles in December last year when the weather turned foul and he was swept out to sea, the Navy said.

“Without having any knowledge of navigation he was lost and disoriented at sea. His efforts to maneuver the vessel and the equipment on board were to no avail,” the statement added.

Mr Francois tried to make calls on his cell phone, but he ran out of signal.