Amazing! Auto driver wins bumper lottery of Rs 25 crore

An auto-rickshaw driver from Kerala just leaving a ‘dream comes true’ moment. Anoop who was planning to go to Malayasia to work as a chef has won ₹25 crore Onam bumper lottery on Sunday just a day after his application for a loan of ₹3 lakh was approved.

Anoop is an auto-rickshaw driver by profession, had purchased the lucky ticket from Bhagavathy Agency on Saturday. He bought the winning ticket TJ 750605. The winner, Anoop, lives with his wife, a child, and mother at Sreekariyam here.

The wining ticket was taken by Anoop from a local agent near Pazhavangadi Ganapathi temple. Anoop, according to Bhagavathi agencies, had taken the ticket from his close family member, Sujaya who was a sub-agent of the agency.

He said that he took some money from his son’s piggy bank as there was a shortage of money in buying the ticket.

After deduction of tax and other dues, Anoop will get an amount of Rs 15 crore as the prize money.

The second prize of Rs 5 crore was won by a ticket sold by an agent at in Pala in Kottayam district.

As per sources, Anoop was buying tickets from last 22 years. He told to media persons who were present near the ticket agency that he didn’t like the first ticket that he bought and for this he opted for another one which turned out to be lucky for him.