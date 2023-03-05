Alligator bends fence in Florida, leaves Internet shocked: Viral video

Alligators are fierce and have massive strength. There is no doubt about how terrifying they can get if triggered or hungry. A video that has surfaced online is yet another proof of these huge reptiles’ unimaginable power. Shared on Twitter by Rex Chapman, the clip shows how an alligator bends a fence in Florida.

Shot in the Sunshine State, the video was originally posted by Matt Devitt. The video showcases, a huge alligator trying to pass through a fence to get to the other side. However, the fence being very narrow for the beast, it bends the bars to broaden its passage as it wriggles to the other side.

While Matt captioned his post, “Check out this big guy bend the bars and plow right through it this week in Placida. He eventually got through, according to the @WINKNews viewer who shot the video. Only in #Florida!,” Rex wrote, “Well that’s terrifying.”

Watch Video Here:

So far, the clip has garnered more than 1.2 million views and tons of comments. People were shocked to see the reptile’s ability to bend a metal fence with such ease. One person wrote, “OH HELLLLLLL NOOOOOO!!!!!!” and another commented, “Tough skin for sure.”

A third person joked, “The gator got through nearly as fast as a human getting past Trump’s wall in Texas” and a fourth user said, “It is technically a dinosaur, and he probably just got done watching Jurassic Park for the first time at that dudes house.”