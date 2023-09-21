AI-Generated images portraying floating house in Mumbai goes viral

In a mesmerizing display of digital artistry, AI conjures images of floating house in Mumbai suspended in mid-air, offering a glimpse into a surreal real estate future.

Artificial intelligence has proven its ability to breathe life into artistic visions, captivating audiences with realistic and imaginative artwork. Leveraging this power, a digital creator has envisaged Mumbai’s urban landscape with buildings defying gravity. These striking images portray contemporary structures hovering above the city, shedding light on housing challenges and envisioning a surreal trajectory for Mumbai’s real estate.

Prateek Arora, the creative mind behind this project, labeled the imagery “Mumbai Surreal Estate.” These evocative visuals were crafted using the innovative capabilities of Midjourney, showcasing a blend of technology and imagination.

The online community was entranced by these enchanting images, praising the concept as “cool” and “awesome.” Enthusiastic comments flooded in, with one individual musing about the spectacle of ordinary citizens walking beneath buildings akin to drifting clouds. Others expressed amazement and admiration, emphasizing the artist’s ingenuity and creativity.

Mumbai, known for its exorbitant accommodation costs, grapples with housing issues, leaving individuals residing in compact apartments due to space constraints. As one of India’s costliest cities, Mumbai witnesses soaring property prices, making affordable housing a pressing concern. The demand for housing remains high owing to the city’s economic prominence, resulting in fierce competition for rental properties and escalated prices.

Notably, this digital portrayal aligns with a growing trend of utilizing art to raise awareness about real-world issues. A prior instance involved an Instagram user highlighting the plight of cramped living spaces in South Mumbai, shedding light on the adjustments individuals make to maximize every inch within their limited 1BHK apartments.