Agra man drives car on railway platform, video went viral

A man from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra has been booked for driving a car on the platform of Agra Cantt railway station. The man, identified as Sunil Kumar, drove his car onto the platform in a bid to allegedly make videos for social media.

The incident was reported on March 8, 2023, due to a security lapse. Action has been taken on the matter, said Prashasti Srivastava, Division Commercial Manager, Agra.

Viral: Agra man drives a car on railway platform to make reels – RPF filed a case asked for details of car from RTO pic.twitter.com/WNzxvhWAXX — Lalit Tiwari (@lalitforweb) March 15, 2023

Sunil has been reportedly charged with violating sections 159 and 147 of the Railway Act.

Meanwhile, in a bizarre incident, a man was seen throwing currency notes from the trunk of a moving car on the Golf Course Road in Haryana.

A video of the incident shows men travelling in a white car, with their faces covered, who can be seen throwing currency notes in the air. However, it could be ascertained whether the notes were real or not.

Police took note of the incident and filed a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the main culprit has been identified as Joravar Singh Kalsi, who is a Youtuber.