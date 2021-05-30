The internet can be a funny and lovely place sometimes. Many adorable videos come up every now and then and go viral. Now, a similar video has been going viral on social media that will make you smile for sure.

The adorable video is of a toddler greeting horses with kisses. The cute video has surfaced on the internet and it will melt your heart for sure. The short clip was posted to Twitter by Buitengebieden has gone viral with over 63,000 views within hours of being made available online.

In the video, we can see the toddler enter a stable and walk up to a horse, standing behind an enclosed space. The baby gently pets the horse, and also kisses him. Next, she walks over to the other enclosures and repeats the same gesture with the other horses in the stable. It’s so cute.

Watch the video here:

Within few hours of being shared, the video has gone viral with over 5,000 likes and hundreds of retweets. In the comments section, netizens shared their thoughts about the clip and thanked Buitengebieden for sharing the video.

Have a look at some of the comments below:

They have been kissed by that baby before and they liked it. They are so gentle. — GFerro65 (@GFerro65) May 30, 2021