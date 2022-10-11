Adorable video: Little boy’s reaction to first ever tram ride, leaves Internet gushing over his cuteness

Do you remember your first train journey? or your first time traveling on a plane? or maybe the first time you stepped on a ride at a fair. If yes, then remember being a little kid enjoying all the firsts. In light of it, a video of a little boy enjoying his first-ever tram ride has gone viral for all the right reasons.

The video shared on Instagram by Michelle Baoo, the little boy’s mother, shows the toddler lashing a million-dollar smile as he sat down beside his father on a tram for the first time. The short clip appears to have been recorded by his mother. The happiness on the little kid’s face is sure to leave you smiling ear to ear.

The caption on the post read, “We took the kids on their first tram ride recently. And they enjoyed it!!”

Take a look:

So far, the video has garnered more than 820k likes and tons of comments. Netizens absolutely loved this cute video and filled the comment section with their remarks. One person wrote, “That smile… Wish I could bottle that joy… Beautiful! Thanks for sharing” and another comment read, “He’s so excited not to be buckled up.”

Here’s what others commented: