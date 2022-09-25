Adorable! Toddler argues with mom after she stops her from eating paper: Watch In today's viral video, a baby has light up the Internet with her cute argument with her mother after she was stopped from eating paper.

Babies are a ball of positive energy that can make one’s day brighter even in the time of despair. Several videos of these little munchkins surfaces online everyday. Although all these videos are worth watching, some stand out the most. Now, yet another video of a toddler has popped up, and is overloaded with cuteness.

Shared on Instagram by a page name ‘projectparenthood_’ the short clip features a 10-month-old arguing with her mother after she stopped her from eating paper. According to the text on the video, the baby was trying to munch on a piece of a red pamphlet.

When the mom stopped the toddler from eating it, she didn’t hold back and talked gibberish to let her mom know that she isn’t going to stop. The sweetpea, who is sitting on the bed, can be seen getting surprised by her parent’s action and even makes a crying face to win the argument. However, the mom doesn’t give in to her tantrums.

The caption in the post read, “Life with a baby… excuse me for keeping you safe!”

Take a look:

So far, the video has garnered more than 600k views and tons of comments. Netizens flocked to the comment section to share their response over the baby’s cuteness. One person wrote, “She’s too cute to say no to” and another comment read, “She couldn’t be cuter. Wow.”

Third user wrote, “She’s tryinggggg to digest all the information and you’re interrupting her” and fourth person said, “She said what she said.”