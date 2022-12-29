Adorable! Mama monkey crashes wedding photo shoot with baby, watch video

Wedding photo shoots are a great way to immortalise a very special day of your life. People often go an extra mile and ensure that the photo shoot is as beautiful as their memories. They spare no expense and spend a lot of time choosing the perfect locations for the same. However, what does one do when there is an element of surprise thrown in, like an uninvited guest? And what if the guest is a monkey? How do you politely talk to a monkey and ask her to leave? Well, maybe you don’t because that is exactly what this couple going viral on social media did!

It may sound bizarre but that is exactly what happened when a couple was getting their photos clicked. Instagram page she_saidyes posted the clip a week ago and it has received more than 2.7 million views. The video was originally posted on Instagram by Sophie U. Ngo, the bride in the video. The groom is named Andrew Huynh.

Netizens are in awe about how calmly the duo handled the primate. The now-viral video opens with the man twirling his wife for a photo shoot. As the video progresses, one can see a monkey in the frame with her baby on her back. She even climbs on the groom with her baby. She appears to be completely at ease. Even though the bride seems apprehensive at first, she warms up to the unwelcome but undeniably adorable guests. She also pets the baby a little. The monkeys get some pictures clicked with the newly-wed couple, before going on their way. The couple continues with their photo shoot as well.

“‘Can’t believe our videographers got this on film, what a wild day!!’ We loveee this, and the baby on her back,” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram. A text overlay on the video reads, “POV: A monkey crashes your wedding.”

Watch the video where monkey crashes the wedding photo shoot here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by . ❁ (@sophiengooo)

Since being shared three days ago, the video has raked up more than 1.8 million views, and the numbers are still going up. The share has also received several comments.

“She said ‘hey hey I wanna be held now too!’,” wrote an Instagram user. “She was trying to show you guys her baby. This made the video so much better! Congrats!” posted another. “She was clearly looking for a husband and she chose yours,” commented a third. “If that’s not good luck, I don’t know what is!” shared a fourth.