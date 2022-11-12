Adorable love! Cheetahs are not always wild

People tend to keep dogs and cats as pets as they are very cute and cuddly domestic beings. However, some people go beyond the limit and take up the challenge with wild animals. In light of it, a woman kissing and cuddling a big cat has gone viral online.

In the now-viral clip, a woman donned in the uniform of the Wild Cat Conservation Centre in Australia can be seen planting a kiss on a cheetah. Following this, the polite feline returns the love with continuous licks and affectionate cheek rubs.

Shared on Instagram by a page named ‘catslovelyin,’ the post has racked up over 2.5 million views. Perhaps the cheetah was brought up by the woman in the conservation center. Possibly, they share a special bond, but the clip has left the Internet amazed.

Watch Video Here:

Shocked netizens filled the comment section with their variety of reactions. One person wrote, “If dangerous, why are they friend-sized?” and another user joked read, “That probably feels like sandpaper on her face.” A third comment read, “It’s all cute until she realizes that big cats have a tongue like sandpaper to rip the meat off of bones.”