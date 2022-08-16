little boy sings jana gana mana
Image credit- Twitter/Vertigo_Warrior

Adorable! Little boy cutely sings Jana Gana Mana in viral video, wins heart

By WCE 8 124 0

As India celebrated its 76th Independence Day on Monday, the nation donned in the tricolour honouring PM Modi’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. Several photos and videos of people celebrating the auspicious day surfaced online, showcasing many happy faces and patriotic hearts. Amid this, one video that is going crazy viral is of a little boy singing the national anthem Jana Gana Mana, and it is too cute to miss.

The video shared on Twitter by handle named Vertigo Warrior features a little boy cutely singing Jana Gana Mana. Although his pronunciation is a little out of order, his adorable rendition is melting hearts online.

The caption in the post read, “One of the most heartwarming renditions of our national anthem. Pure heartfelt emotion.! Happy Independence Day.”

Take A Look:

So far, the video has garnered more than 153.9k views and tons of comments. Netizens loved this version of the national anthem and filled the comment section with love-struck emojis.

Take a look at some reactions:

You might also like
Offbeat

‘Breathing tree’ spotted in Canada: Watch viral video

Offbeat

Pakistani Rabab Artiste Plays India’s National Anthem As Gift For Viewers…

Offbeat

Watch: Skydiver unfurls Tricolour from parachute, graces the skies of Moscow

Offbeat

Watch how man plays with a huge king cobra without any fear

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.