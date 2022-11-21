A woman skating along the street with her pet dog and horse is a treat for the eyes

In the plethora of heartwarming videos, a clip of a woman skating with her pet dog has horse has left the Internet in awe. Posted by Buitengebieden in Twitter, the 27-seconds video shows a woman, donned in a black ensemble, gracefully skating on an empty stretch of road along with her pet animals. Apart from the creatures response to the lady, the beautiful sunrise and the aesthetic of the place will definitely light up your mood.

“Happiness” reads the caption of the post.

TAKE A LOOK:

So far, the video has garnered more than 6.3 million views and tons of comments. Social media absolutely loved the trio’s bond in the video. One person wrote, “Every time I see this video (which is longer in its entirety) I think” another comment read, “This is called the perfect life.” A third user wrote,”Awwww, I’ve seen this before – looks like where I grew up in the Midwest” and fourth comment read, “Living creatures taking in the fresh air and sunshine TOGETHER. Oh the joy!”

Here’s how others reacted:

I play with my cat and always fight🤥 https://t.co/PeHzEY4ngR — Ryu (@mmaryuryu) November 20, 2022

that’s so joyful 😀 — 15D (@danridesmoto) November 20, 2022

Happy? Sure. Safe? Not even a bit. Please, use at least a helmet. — Ginny🌈 (@ginny_ze_statku) November 20, 2022