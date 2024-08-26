A bunch of snakes released into natural habitats together, watch terrifying video

Bhubaneswar: We have often come across the scene of a snake getting caught and then released into its natural habitat. However, many of us have not experienced the scary scene of a bunch of snakes of different species released into their natural habitats together.

Mirza Md Arif a known snake rescuer from Bhadrak district of Odisha has posted a video to his Instagram handle yesterday. That is a scary visual where with the opening of the scene we can witness hundreds of snakes moving their way here and there.

After some time they are released from a white cloth (or bag). The large number of snakes were released. And they are now seen slithering into the bushes to their natural habitat.

Witnessing such a large number of snakes at a time is creating a scary scene.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mirza_snake_bhadrak (@mirzamdarif_909)