A barber put on an AI suit. What happened next has people worried

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We’ve heard about AI replacing office jobs. But barbers? That’s a new one.

A video shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka has sparked a fresh debate after showing a barber cutting a customer’s hair while wearing what appears to be a sophisticated motion-capture system.

The setup includes cameras, sensors, wires, and tracking devices attached to his body and wrists.

The barber continues working normally — handling his tools, applying grooming products, and performing different techniques — while the equipment records his movements.

The idea appears to be to capture details such as hand movements, angles, and techniques, creating data that could potentially help AI systems or robots learn complex physical tasks.

And that is what makes the video so unusual. It got over 111.3K views and thousands of likes.For years, automation discussions have largely focused on factories, software, and office work.

But this footage raises the possibility of AI learning jobs that depend heavily on human hands, precision, and physical movement. Goenka shared the video with the warning that even barber jobs could eventually be at risk.

The post quickly triggered reactions online, with some users joking that they would rather trust a human barber than a robot handling sharp tools around their face.

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Others questioned how workers involved in collecting AI-training data are compensated and whether such practices need greater oversight.

Of course, the video does not mean robot barbers are about to replace humans.

Haircuts involve judgement, individual preferences and adapting to different customers — far more than simply repeating a set of recorded movements.

But the bigger idea is fascinating: what happens when the skills people spend years mastering become data that machines can learn from?

The barber may simply be doing his job today. But he could also be giving AI a lesson in how to do it tomorrow.

Watch the video here:

AI training going on India ! Even barbers job may soon be at risk 🙈 pic.twitter.com/99CAwj5m2h — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 14, 2026