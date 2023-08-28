90 feet long snake structure erected in Kerala for Onam

A 90 feet long snake structure made out of a large number of plastic bottles is on display in Kerala these days. This model is drawing crowds at the main venue of the Onam week celebrations by Kerala Tourism in Thiruvananthapuram.

In the installation model, it has been seen that a huge snake is about to swallow a globe. Made to convey a message on sanitation the structure conveys that if plastic will be used more and more, soon the whole globe will be the prey of this and will fall victim.

As per reports, eleven students of the College of Fine Arts took four days to make this model at the Kanakakunnu Palace.

While the structure has been made using 20 thousand waste plastic bottles reportedly, the bottles were the ones that had been left by passengers at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway station during the last few days.

