83 year old Polish woman flies to Pakistan to marry 28 year old man she met online

In an unusual love story, an 83-year-old Polish woman flew all the way from her country to Pakistan to marry a 28-year-old auto mechanic whom she met online.

Broma who fell in love with Hafiz Muhammad Nadeem of Hafizabad is now married to him.

Nadeem told Daily Pakistan that he met Broma through Facebook six years ago. They first started talking on a daily basis and their interaction initially turned into friendship which gradually blossomed into love. He also confirmed that they had never met before getting married.

The happy couple tied the knot in a traditional Islam ceremony following all the rituals. Broma even dressed in a way that brides traditionally dress in, a red ethnic set with beautiful henna patterns adorning her hands. The report further stated that she was also paid the Haq Meher, which is a traditional obligatory payment under Islamic laws.

According to Nadeem’s family members, his marriage was already finalized to their cousin before he tied the knot with Broma. The Polish woman also changed her name to Fatima. Nadeem expressed his happiness over the fact that his bride had embraced Islam to spend her life with him.

According to reports, neither of them can speak English. They communicated using a translation app.

The couple has expressed their happiness upon being able to complete their love story despite the long distance between them.