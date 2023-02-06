82-year-old man dances on popular Bollywood track ‘Abhi toh party shuru hui hai’: Watch

Age is just a number. One of the best moments of any event is when the senior citizens are moving to the music on the dance floor. In light of it, a video of an 82-year-old man dances to the peppy song of Badshah ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’. The video has gone viral in the social media.

The video opens up with an 82-year-old man who is grooving vivaciously to the tune of Badshah’s Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. The man wearing a formal suit dances like there’s no tomorrow. After some time, the old man’s wife also joins him on the the dance floor. The man seems to have a blast on the dance floor by performing everything from animated swirls to energising jumps.

This amazing clip was shared by by an Instagram user named Neegam Patel with the caption that reads,” Final round! Golden buzzer! Uncle found the fountain of youth.”

Take a moment to look at the video here:

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote,” Uncle understood the assignment.” Another commented,” He is more active than other dancers in the party.” A third comment read,” He is dancing like nobody’s watching.” A fourth wrote,” Superb, that’s the spirit.”

