8 year old child bites cobra in Chhattisgarh, reptile dies

In a decidedly bizzare turn of events, an eight-year-old child bit a cobra in Chhattisgarh, killing the reptile.

The shocking incident took place in a small village called Pandarpadh in Jashpur district. It is about 350 km northeast of Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

The boy who has been identified as Deepak was playing in his backyard when he encountered the reptile. The snake reportedly wrapped tightly around his hand and bit him. The young boy panicked and shook his hands trying to loosen the grip of the snake. When the animal did not let go, the young boy bit it. In utter desperation to save his own life the boy bit it another time as well. One can guess the force behind the young boy’s bite given the fact that the snake died in a flash.

Following the weird incident where the child bites the cobra in Chhattisgarh, Deepak’s family rushed him to the hospital. He was swiftly administered the anti-venom. After being kept under observation, he was discharged.

Apparently, the boy recovered fast and did not show any post-snake bite symptoms as the snake had delivered a dry bite. This is a type of snake bite when the reptile delivers a bite and punctures skin but does not let out any venom. These bites are to scare off predators without wasting precious venom.

It should be noted that Jashpur is a tribal district and is also known as Naglok or abode of serpents. This is because the place has over 200 varieties of snakes.This bizzare incident where the child bites the cobra in Chhattisgarh is definitely one of a kind for the place.