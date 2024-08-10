8 foot long snake rescued by Chhattisgarh’s renowned animal rescuer Ajita Pandey, caringly calls it ‘baccha’, watch

An 8 foot long snake was rescued recently by Chhattishgarh’s renowned animal rescuer Ajita Pandey. The snake that seems to be a viper was trapped in wretched fishing net. Pandey rescued her, freed it from the fishing net and again released it into its natural habitat. The video of the incident has gone viral.

In the video we can see that the lady snake rescuer is casually picking up the 8 foot long snake from a water body. The reptile was seen circling in her body while she has hold her like a child. She brings the snake out of the water body and starts cutting the fishing net in which the reptile had been entangled.

She finds a little bit difficulty to cut the net but goes on cutting it. However, the interesting thing is during all this process she goes on talking to the snake. We know definitely the snake does not understand but it of course shows the love for animal of the lady.

She calls the snake baccha (child) like a mother addresses her baby. She goes on consoling the snake that she is almost done so the reptile needs to keep patience for some more time so that she can perfectly make it free from the net. And after sometime she finishes her job. Meanwhile, another young girl was seen in the frame who also wanted to assist while another girl was heard talking to her. The second girl was probably the one who was recording the whole happening.

Another important thing is that a few drops of blood was also seen in the hand of the rescuer. The young girl asks about this and in reply Ajita says that the snake has already bitten her two times during this rescue. But she did not seem worried. Rather she was heard behaving the snake like it is her child.

After some time she frees the snake from the grip of the fishing net, and then she released it into its natural habitat.

The question whether the way Ajita was behaving to the snake was acceptable arises here. It is good to be an animal lover thinking in this way, her behaviour towards the snake was commendable. However, wild animal can oddly behave at any time. So, this factor should also be kept in mind. This debate went on the comment section while people came up with their opinions.

Posted to Instagram on July 25 by the snake rescuer Ajita Pandey herself the post has so far earned more than 37k likes along with a number of comments.

It is to be noted that Ajita was in discussion a few days back after she casually rescued a long snake from an office desk.

Watch the video here: