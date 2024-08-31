8 feet long python rescued from canal in Odisha, watch

An eight feet long python was rescued from a canal in Jajpur district of Odisha, India on Saturday. Thousands of people crowded the place to witness the huge reptile. The huge snake was found in the left side canal of the barrage constructed on the Baitarani River.

As per reports, fishermen were fishing today in the Baitarani River when a few of them first saw the python. The snake was found slithering on a gate of the barrage. They immediately informed about the python to the Forest department.

After getting information from the fishermen, the officer of Odisha Forest department rushed to the spot and rescued the snake. Upon observation it was found that the snake became 8 feet long. Later, the officials took the snake to the nearby forest and released it into its natural habitat.

Watch the video here: