75-year-old’s daily workout routine leaves internet inspired

Advertisement

Amrit Kaur’s daily routine includes walking, mobility, strength and flexibility exercises, with her son and she starts her morning at 4 AM.

According to her son, Kaur follows the routine independently and starts her morning workouts as early as 4 AM.

She also continues exercising in the evening, making regular physical activity a consistent part of her lifestyle.

The 75-year-old Amrit Kaur’s routine of movement will be nothing short of inspiring the users on social media.

In a video shared by her son, Aminder Singh the 75 year-old’s series of movements includes range of motions aimed at immobility, strength and flexibility.

From backwards and forwards walking, leg extensions and bending to lower body work and specific mobility drills, Kaur’s dedicated routine is everything we need to be inspired.

Advertisement

The video instantly became a viral hit, and the users flocked the comment section praising her consistency and inspiring them (young people more than anyone else).

Her routine not only is a healthy example for active ageing, but the people are in sheer awe of the determination required to hold this on in her 70’s.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram

Also Read: The Zomato delivery was nearby but the dinner was already being eaten