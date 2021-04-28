A woman has been winning hearts on social media after getting her 71-year-old widower father married to a widowed woman. The elderly man had been a widower for five years which and his daughter Aditi decided to get him married.

Now, pictures of the marriage ceremony of the man are winning hearts on social media. In the picture, the newly wedded couple is seen wearing face masks while holding varmalas in their hands. The pictures were shared by Aditi on her official Twitter account.

“This is my 71-year-old father, remarrying after being a widow for 5 years, to another widow. I have always wanted him to remarry because no one deserves to be lonely,” Aditi captioned the post while sharing the photograph.

This is my 71 year old father, remarrying after being a widow for 5 years, to another widow. I have always wanted him to remarry because no one deserves to be lonely pic.twitter.com/fwCXUyeVHj — Aditi (@Aditi_RR) April 26, 2021

“But it has been complicated. There are no straight forward legal rules in India for remarrying. There were women who asked for money. There were women who ghosted him. We still don’t know if society will accept them. We still don’t know if they will adapt to each other,” she added.

The viral tweet has now got thousands of likes and shares. Many Twitteratis sent congratulatory messages for the couple.

#Congratulations, and thank you for sharing this positive news.

This is the way it should be, and most people don’t realize is that seniors also need companionship.#eldrlifestyle #seenagers — eldr (@eldr_in) April 27, 2021