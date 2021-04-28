71-Year-Old Widower Remarries After Wife’s Death; Internet Cannot Stop Loving Him

By WCE 9
Pic Credit:twitter/aditi

A woman has been winning hearts on social media after getting her 71-year-old widower father married to a widowed woman. The elderly man had been a widower for five years which and his daughter Aditi decided to get him married.

Now, pictures of the marriage ceremony of the man are winning hearts on social media. In the picture, the newly wedded couple is seen wearing face masks while holding varmalas in their hands. The pictures were shared by Aditi on her official Twitter account.

Also read: Instagram Influencer Paints Mask On Face To Go Shopping In Bali, Video Goes Viral

“This is my 71-year-old father, remarrying after being a widow for 5 years, to another widow. I have always wanted him to remarry because no one deserves to be lonely,” Aditi captioned the post while sharing the photograph.

“But it has been complicated. There are no straight forward legal rules in India for remarrying. There were women who asked for money. There were women who ghosted him. We still don’t know if society will accept them. We still don’t know if they will adapt to each other,” she added.

The viral tweet has now got thousands of likes and shares. Many Twitteratis sent congratulatory messages for the couple.

You might also like
Offbeat

Instagram Influencer Paints Mask On Face To Go Shopping In Bali, Video Goes Viral

Offbeat

Farmer’s son brings bride home in chopper to turn her dream into reality

Offbeat

Man Comes Face-To-Face With 2 Killer Whales Then This Happens; Watch Viral Video

Offbeat

Watch Hilarious Video Of Monkey Selling Vegetables At Roadside Shop

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.