70 year old man marries daughter in law in Uttar Pradesh

In an unusual incident a seventy year old man reportedly married his daughter in law after death of his son in Uttar Pradesh. The bride is 28 year old. The incident took place in the Chhapia Umaro village in Gorakhpur area. The photo of this unusual marriage has gone viral on social media.

The old man has been identified as Kailash Yadav. He works as a chowkidar at the barhalganj Police Station.

As per reports, wife of the old man passed away 12 years ago. Later, his third son also died. Following death of his son, he got his widowed daughter-in-law married again to a young man. However, this marriage did not last and his daughter in law returned to her dead husband’s house started living there.

“Kailash, without informing anyone in the neighbourhood or the village, quietly married Pooja and it was only after the photograph went viral that people came to know about it,” reported TimesNow.

Reportedly, so far, no police complaint has been filed from either party in this matter and it has been believed that the marriage was done with mutual consent.