70-year-old Kolkata balloon seller walks 8 km daily, earns just Rs 150, watch

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Balloons to most of us are a source of happiness, but for 70-year-old Samir Kaka from Kolkata, a bunch of colourful balloons signifies a working day.

His story was revealed in a video posted on Instagram by creator Aradhana Chatterjee, who encountered him dragging himself along the streets, holding a bunch of balloons as he was out in search of clients.

The video shows the man walking for hours in search of customers. Samir walks some 4 km one-way from his rented house in Thakurpukur to the place where he is selling balloons.

He then spends over six hours standby and searching for customers and another 4 km to walk back home.

Samir has been selling balloons for 26 years, but it hasn’t been an easy life. He has had a stroke that left him paralysed for many years and has a serious skin condition in his feet which causes pain when he walks.

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However, he persists with his daily grind. Samir says he can make around Rs 150 in a day’s time and is the only earning member of his family of five.

Many people online expressed appreciation for his work ethic despite the small sum he earns a day.

Watch the video here:

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