7-year-old claims he was Gucci in past life, designs clothes for celebrities

Max Alexander, a seven-year boy in the US, claims that he was the designer, businessman, and founder of Gucci in his past life. At such a young age when kids are just interested in toys and watching cartoons, Max has been designing dresses and creating clothes.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the boy started designing clothes when he was just 4 years old. According to Peoples Magazine, Max claims that he was Gucci in his past life. He also gets commissions from celebrities and sells his clothes all around the world.

Max’s mother Sherry Madison didn’t notice his interest in dress-making at first but later realized his passion for fashion. “I didn’t notice. He told us. We were at dinner during the lockdown, and he just literally announced, ‘I need a mannequin,'” Sherry said. “He was very serious. No laughing. I was like, ‘Okay, I’ve never seen you interested in fashion. What are you talking about?’ He said, ‘That’s because I don’t have a mannequin. If you get me a mannequin, I’ll show you. I’m a dressmaker.’ ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Alexander Fashion Designer (@couture.to.the.max)

Sherry, who works as a cardboard artist, made Max his first mannequin and ever since then, the boy has been taking tons of projects.

According to the mother, Max has no exposure or experience in dressmaking. “It turns out his grandparents were in the fashion business in Montreal. My grandparents and my mom were all sewists, but Max didn’t know any of that, it came out of nowhere,” she told PEOPLE.

Max started begging Sherry to make him learn how to sew. “I thought he was too young because he’s only 4, but I got out my machine, and I sat him on my lap, and said, ‘Don’t touch anything, just watch me.’ It was probably two weeks before he was standing,” she said. “He was sewing very, very quickly. Quickly after that, he surpassed my skills, so I put him in a class at a local sewing shop. They really taught him a lot,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Alexander Fashion Designer (@couture.to.the.max)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Alexander Fashion Designer (@couture.to.the.max)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Alexander Fashion Designer (@couture.to.the.max)

“He’s just so committed to it, and he has so much fun. It’s truly his happy place, his studio, and even just playing with the material,” she said further. “For the first year or two, we said, ‘Well, tomorrow he’s going to be a cook.’ But it just stuck. That’s really the unusual part that impresses me, is the commitment for such a very young child, and his true passion to want to make people feel beautiful, which he has told us since he was 4,” Sherry told PEOPLE.

Talking about Max, Sherry said, “He wants women to feel beautiful and that’s the drive behind it.”

As per the magazine, Max has already made more than a hundred designs, sold his work internationally, and held his own fashion shows. Apart from that he has also commissioned a jacket for Sharon Stone.

Max aims to become the head of the house of Gucci in the future or have his own atelier, Couture to the Max Italian, says Sherry.