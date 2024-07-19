7 poisonous snakes rescued from well by famous reptile catcher Murliwale Hausla, watch

As many as 7 poisonous and long snakes were caught recently by famous reptile catcher Murliwale Hausla in Bihar. The snakes were rescued from an abandoned well.

Later, the video of the snake catching was uploaded to YouTube by the snake catcher himself and within a short span it has already garnered a huge number of views. The video was uploaded to Hausla’s YouTube account on July 17 and within these two days it garnered 894,677 views and 1018 comments.

We can see in the video that Hausla is initially travelling in a SUV to the spot as he speaks to the cam. After some time he reaches the spot where he touches the soil and does pranam. Then, he introduces the person who had called for him to catch the snakes.

Then, all the people move to the spot. It was seen that a bunch of snakes were witnessed slithering inside an abandoned well. Since, the well was almost covered by the branches of a tree, the snake catcher first asks people to chop the branches so that a clear view of the snakes can be available. Then he wants water to be filled into the well. Accordingly, with the help of a spade a person makes way for the water to come from the nearby water logging area. As water gets deposited to the well the snakes come upward with increase in the level of water in the well. Once the water level reaches a certain position the snake catcher picks snakes one by one from the well with the help of a stick. He rescues three to four snakes and holds them together in his hand and thus asks another person to catch the remaining snakes with the help of the stick. And as the man lifts the remaining snakes one by one, Murliwale holds all of them and collects them in the special bags.

Once he fills the bag with the bag he then collects the other snakes. Now, he lifts a very poisonous snake. According to him, about 30 thousand people die in the country by snake bite of this species’ snake. The rescued snake was according to him was 5 to 6 feet long. And finally he also rescues a rat snake.

Murliwale Hausla is a famous reptile catcher who has 14.3 million subscribers in his YouTube. Besides, he is available in all other popular social media platforms including X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and Facebook. As per media reports he also has a Foundation.

As per information available on his YouTube, Muraliwale Hausla is from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. He is rescuing reptiles since 2000. He wants to send message to the society ‘to save Animals Life’. He also loves to do Social Works and Helping Poor.

Watch the video here: