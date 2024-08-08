7-foot python rescued in Karnataka, watch spine-chilling rescue video

Offbeat
By Himanshu
7-foot python rescued in Karnataka
Photo: Instagram

A 7-foot python was rescued in Karnataka today. The spine-chilling rescue video has gone viral.

As per reports, a seven feet long python snake was spotted in Karnataka. It was seen that the snake had been entangled in the fishing net on a river bank.

The locals intimated the Forest department officials for rescue and they called ARRS.

The snake catchers reached the spot and observed that the snake had swallowed something very big. They rescued the snake after cutting the net and it was bagged. Later, the python was released into its natural habitat into the forest.

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ajay Giri (@ajay_v_giri)

