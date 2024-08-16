610 kg to 63 kg: Saudi man’s weight loss journey inspires internet

Losing weight is dream to many people presently. But have you ever imagined a human can loose as much as 500 kilograms? Quite not possible right? But it has happened in real life. A man from Saudi Arabia lost 500 kg within a span of nearly 10 years.

One Khalid bin Mohsen Shaari, who was earlier known as the heaviest man alive weighed a life-threatening 610 kg in 2013. Due to heavy weight, he was bedridden for over three years and had to depend on on friends and family for even his most basic needs.

As so much weight was life-threatening, Saudi Arabia’s former King Abdullah came with a comprehensive plan to save his life. The King arranged top-tier medical care at no cost for Khalid.

The then heaviest man on earth, was transported from his home in Jazan to King Fahad Medical City in Riyadh using a forklift and a specially designed bed. A team of 30 medical professionals was formed to develop a rigorous treatment and diet regimen of Khalid.

Once the heaviest person alive and the second heaviest person to have ever lived, Khalid underwent a remarkable transformation. He lost nearly half his body weight in just six months.

His treatment included gastric bypass surgery, a customised diet and exercise plan, and intensive physiotherapy sessions aimed at helping him regain his mobility.

By 2023, Khalid lost as much as 542 kg, bringing his weight down to a healthy 63.5 kg. As his physical transformation was so dramatic, he underwent multiple excess skin removal surgeries.