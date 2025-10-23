55 year old Kerala nun runs barefoot and wins hurdles race before retirement

Advertisement

In a truly inspiring moment, 55-year-old Kerala nun Sister Sabina amazed everyone at the State Masters Athletics meet when she ran barefoot and gracefully jumped over the hurdles.

Competing in the 55-plus age category, she finished first, winning loud applause and cheers from the audience who were moved by her performance.

Sister Sabina reportedly comes from Ennappara in Kasaragod and has been living in Wayanad since 1993. Her love for athletics started when she was in Class 9, where she first took part in hurdle races at the national level.

During her college years, she continued to represent her university and won several medals in various athletic events. Over time, she chose to focus on teaching and became a physical education teacher, guiding young students to take part in sports.

Even though she had not competed in years, Sister Sabina decided to participate in this event as a final race before her retirement next March.

She said she wanted to relive the joy of running one last time. Her victory symbolised not only her talent and dedication but also her deep love for sports. Her performance served as a reminder that passion has no age limit and that true athletes never stop chasing their dreams.

Grace, grit, and glory! Wayanad nun Sister Sabina, barefoot and in her nun’s habit, stunned spectators by winning gold in the 55+ hurdles at the State Masters Athletics Meet. Proof that age, attire, or expectations can never limit passion. #Kerala #GodsOwnCountry pic.twitter.com/gNXFanXdF9 — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) October 22, 2025

