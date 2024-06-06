54-year-old woman recreates viral Gajagamini walk from “Heeramandi”, Internet in love

Recently, the Gajagamini walk from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s show ‘Heeramandi’ is going viral over the internet. Following this, many social media influencers have recreated it and are garnering lots and lots of views. Adding to this, a video of a 54-year-old woman doing the viral Gajagamini walk has left internet impressed.

The video has been shared on social media platform Instagram by @neerusaini1970. In the video Neeru Saini is seen recreating the Gajagamini walk wearing a silver blouse, a colourful lehenga and a mustard yellow dupatta.

After being shared, the video has garnered over 20.7 million views while over 3.7 lakh Instagram users have liked the clip.

Reacting to the viral video, official Neflix handle commented, “OBSESSED, Neeru, tum bade WOW ho.” Another person wrote, “You absolutely KILLED the Gajagamini walk!!!!! I love to see how multifaceted You are love keep rocking and don’t listen to the negative comments at all, they’re too wrapped up in their biases to recognise talent”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “U r rock….. U cn u do anything what u want….. U r amazing.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “If you felt good performing this, you don’t need to apologize. People’s mind is like a container they expect from influencers to fit in that container. Do what makes you feel good. Btw I loved it..” A fifth person wrote, “Wow..mam you have such grace that nothing looks obscene or bad here. Amazing courage and the innocence of a child- that defines an artist that you already are. Keep rocking and keep climbing higher. And that may require you to turn a deaf ear or a blind eye to critics at times :)”