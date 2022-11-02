52-yr-old Pakistan teacher marries 32-yr younger student: Watch

A video from Pakistan is making the rounds in social media that shows interaction between a YouTuber and a couple whose wedding is unusual.

As per reports, 20 year old beautiful Zoya Noor fell in love with her 52 year old teacher Sajid Ali. The story is from Pakistan. Comedian and YouTuber Syed Basit Ali interviewed the couple in the video. The YouTube video has gone viral while people have come up with their comments.

As per the couple (as shown in the video) Zoya was a student of B.Com and her teacher was Sajid. After being attracted for the teacher’s personality she fell in love with him. Accordingly, once she proposed her teacher for marriage, but the proposal was not accepted. The teacher wanted some time to make a decision.

Zoya is 32 year younger than her teacher Sajid. So, obviously Sajid took some time to accept the proposal. However, finally they got married. And if media reports are to be believed, they are earning well and living a happy married life these days.

Here is the video: