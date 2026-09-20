50 years later, school friends put on uniforms and become students again, watch

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What if you could relieve your school days for a day? A bunch of childhood buddies of the 1976 batch decided to relive their school days 50 years after leaving school.

In a video that has now gone viral, the friends can be seen in a school-like uniform with bags and even colourful water bottles in hand.

They roamed around their school, laughed and reminisced about the past and later took part in a school-ground style train dance.

This heartfelt reunion was shared by Instagram user Rakesh Nagar, where the post says that the friends always wanted to go back to those days and this was finally achieved.

Decades may have passed but for this group, one reunion was enough to bring their school days back for a while.

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The video has garnered over 1.8 million views, with 165k likes and 81.6K shares.

One such comment read, “This is what true friendship looks like 50 years later.” “School days may be gone but the memories never fade,” another user added.

Watch the video here:

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