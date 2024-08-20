5 year old child lodges FIR against father in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, Watch

A 5 year old child lodged an FIR against his father in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh recently. Interestingly, he wanted to lodge the complaint because his father restrained him from going to the River or playing on the busy street. The video of the innocent child reaching the Police Station and lodging the FIR has gone viral on social media.

As we can see in the video, the child is sitting on a chair in the Police Station to lodge a complaint. A police officer is seen sitting in front of him (on the opposite side of the table). The police asks his name, against whom he wants to lodge the complaint and about the guilt. Answering the officer, the child mentions his name and describes that he was restrained not to go to the River or play in the street. The Police assured him that he would take action in this case and the happy child returns back.

User Suresh Singh shared the video to X platform (formerly Twitter) today. He wrote in the caption in Hindi which in Google translation reads as follows, “In Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, a 5 year old child reached the police station to lodge a report against his own father. The father stopped the child from going to bathe in the river and scolded him. The angry child reached the police station to lodge a report against the father.”

Watch the video here: