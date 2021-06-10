A 37-year old woman has broken a Guinness World Record for most babies born at once by giving birth to 10 babies at once in South Africa’s Gauteng. Previously, the world record was held by an American woman Halima Cisse who gave birth to nine children in Morocco last month.

The woman identified as Gosiame Thamara Sithole gave birth to seven boys and three girls by Caesarean section at a hospital in Pretoria on June 7.

According to Pretoria News reports, Gosiame was told by her doctor that she will give birth to eight babies after her medical scans earlier. But ultimately she gave birth to 10 babies.

She said that the two babies could not be detected by the doctors initially because they were inside the wrong tube.

Gosiame’s husband Teboho Tsotetsi told Pretoria News that she gave birth to seven boys and three girls. She was seven months and seven days pregnant.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole had said that the two babies could not be detected initially because they were inside the wrong tube.

Gosiame Thamara and Teboho Tsotetsi already have six-year-old twins.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole’s case is rare and it was usually caused by fertility treatments, said Professor Dini Mawela, deputy head of the school of medicine at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University. However, Sithole had clarified earlier that she was not on fertility treatment.

The couple is very happy and emotional to be the parents of the children and wish them to remain healthy.