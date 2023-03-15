23 year old girl pens heartwarming note on her mother’s pregnancy, post goes viral

A 23-year-old girl’s heartwarming note for her mother is doing rounds on social media. In the post, she expresses her reaction upon learning about her mother’s pregnancy at the age of 47.

Shared on Instagram by a page named Humans of Bombay, the story reads, “One phone call changed my life. Last year, a few days before I was supposed to go back home for my vacation, I got a call from Appa. He seemed restless. A few minutes later, he said, ‘ .’ I didn’t know how to react…that’s not something you just hear your parents say at . To say I was shocked would be an understatement. . And I know it’s going to sound weird but when Appa told me, Amma was already in her 8th month. In fact, when Amma herself found out, she was 7 months in…”

Bollywood lovers maybe be able to relate the story to the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer ‘Badhaai Ho,’ where 25-year-old Nakul played by the actor is shocked to find out about his mother’s pregnancy. The movie broke several stereotypes and conducted a beautiful message to its audience. Neena Gupta played the role of the mother in the movie.

As per the post, the girl was a single child until then, and she says that she has always wanted a sibling.

“You know, all throughout my childhood, I would tell Amma, ‘I want a sibling!’ But Amma says after I was born, she had some problem in her uterus because of which she would never be able to conceive again. So, life went on. Soon, I moved out for college to Bangalore while Amma & Appa remained in Kerala. Things were as is until I got that call…After Appa gave me the news, he said they had kept it a secret because they didn’t know how I would react. A few days later, when I reached home, I fell on Amma’s lap & started crying. I said, ‘ ?’ I had wanted this for so long.” the note continues.

She further says, “After that, Amma & I began spending time together. It was then she told me how she found out–Amma & Appa had gone to a temple where suddenly, she felt dizzy & fainted. At the hospital, the doctor informed them she was . For some reason, her bump wasn’t visible. Amma’s periods had stopped & she was feeling bloated, so she assumed it was menopause. And all those years back, because of what the doctor had said, pregnancy didn’t even cross her mind! I truly feel it’s a miracle! Slowly, we began telling our family & friends. Some concerns were genuine but some were mere taunts. But we didn’t pay any attention. And that’s why Amma’s pregnancy went by smoothly; there was no stress.”

“Just last week, Amma delivered a girl. Life has never made more sense. I can’t wait for her to call me ‘Didi!’ I mean, people find it weird that we have such a huge age gap, but does that even matter? It’s funny that for the longest time, we didn’t know she was going to come into our lives & now that she has, we can’t seem to stay away from her!” the post adds.

The medical term for pregnancy at a later age is ‘advanced maternal age pregnancy.’ Although the chances of pregnancy decline in the 40s, it is still possible. As per the reports, birth rates in people above 40 have increased in recent years.