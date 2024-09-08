Watch: Man puts Cobra’s head inside mouth to create reel, dies

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old young man died after being bitten by a cobra that he kept in his mouth to shoot reels in Desipet village of Kamareddy district in Telangana.

As per sources, the 20-year-old man, named Shivraj put the cobra’s head inside his mouth to shoot reels in order to garner more views and get famous. But, this stunt proven fatal for him as he had lost his life.

The deceased Shivraj and his father used to kill snakes to make a living and snake was also caught by them. Shivraj’s father reportedly asked him to put the Cobra’s head in his mouth to record the reel video.

Reportedly, in the video, Shivraj was seen standing in the middle of a road and looking at the camera with folded hands. Then he runs his hand through his hair, while the snake is put inside his mouth and struggles to break free. At the end of the video, the man shows thumbs up while the cobra head is in his mouth as the video ends.

Watch the video here: (Video source: Twitter)

A young man in Telangana tragically died after being bitten by a cobra while he tried to make a reel with the snake in his mouth. pic.twitter.com/SwQC3TJ5GJ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 6, 2024

A shocked social media users has commented that now-a-days people are so reckless with their lives. Another social media user said, “This shows how our youths are addicted to social media. To get instant popularity there are risking their life.”

The number of case where people put their life at risk just to shoot a Instagram reel or other social media videos to get some views has been increasing as more people are getting fame crazy now-a-days. Should not people learn a lesson from these type of incidents and refrain from making such life-threatening stunts without professional experience.