The news is by your side.

Watch: Man puts Cobra’s head inside mouth to create reel, dies

By Sunita
man puts cobra head in mouth

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old young man died after being bitten by a cobra that he kept in his mouth to shoot reels in Desipet village of Kamareddy district in Telangana.

As per sources, the 20-year-old man, named Shivraj put the cobra’s head inside his mouth to shoot reels in order to garner more views and get famous. But, this stunt proven fatal for him as he had lost his life.

The deceased Shivraj and his father used to kill snakes to make a living and snake was also caught by them. Shivraj’s father reportedly asked him to put the Cobra’s head in his mouth to record the reel video.

Reportedly, in the video, Shivraj was seen standing in the middle of a road and looking at the camera with folded hands. Then he runs his hand through his hair, while the snake is put inside his mouth and struggles to break free. At the end of the video, the man shows thumbs up while the cobra head is in his mouth as the video ends.

Watch the video here: (Video source: Twitter)

A shocked social media users has commented that now-a-days people are so reckless with their lives. Another social media user said, “This shows how our youths are addicted to social media. To get instant popularity there are risking their life.”

The number of case where people put their life at risk just to shoot a Instagram reel or other social media videos to get some views has been increasing as more people are getting fame crazy now-a-days. Should not people learn a lesson from these type of incidents and refrain from making such life-threatening stunts without professional experience.

Also Read: Shocking! Giant 9-feet king cobra found in bedroom, see video here
You might also like

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh become parents, blessed with a baby girl

GOAT Box Office collection: Thalapathy Vijay Film crosses Rs 100 Cr milestone in…

OSSSC Teacher recruitment 2024 for 2629 vacancies postponed

7 people injured after unknown man open fire on vehicles along highway in US’…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.