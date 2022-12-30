2-year-old boy watches football with dad, watch his cute reaction while imitating father

A recent video has gone viral on social media which shows that a small boy is watching TV with his father. At one point of time his father reacts to the action on the screen and the kid imitates it. The reaction of the kid is adorable and cute. The video was posted to Twiiter by Buitengebieden and it earned huge reactions with in a very short while.

The video was posted to twitter by Buitengebieden who captioned, “2-year-old Theo watching a game with his dad..IG: marika.m.hjorth” The post has so far got 9.4 million views , more than 6,800 retweets, 786 quote tweets and more than 87k likes.

As we can see in the video a kid is watching Football on TV while sitting on a couch with his father. Not much aware about how to react to a certain happening during the football match while watching the same on TV the kid initially reacts happily to a certain action on the TV. He was probably thinking that this should be the best reaction towards what happened on the TV. However, the next moment he observes that his father gave exactly the opposite reaction as he becomes sad. The innocent kid then realises – oh, that was not the correct reaction that he gave, rather it is time now to change the reaction. And thus he imitates his father a gives a synonymous reaction, a little louder of course, which seems more cute.

A user commented to the post, “I love his passion but appears to be more than a 2 years old..A massive kid though..” while another wrote, “Cute but instructive. I wonder if this conditioning will ever leave this child. He’s not being taught to be his own person, overtly seeking approval. Maybe better off playing with children on his own. But really it’s not my business to fix the world. This is life and life only.”

Watch the video here: