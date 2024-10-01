2 kids, their grandma stuck inside car in neck-deep flood water, saved, watch

Two kids and their grandma get stuck inside their car in neck-deep flood water. However, luckily they were saved by some strangers who did the rescue operation in the quickest time. The heart-warming video of the incident has gone viral on social media with users admiring the strangers who saved the three precious life with their smart and timely operation.

As we can see in the video, a car is stuck in the flood water while only its roof is visible. Initially two persons are seen standing on the car roof and trying to break the glass with the help of a kitchen knife because that was the only thing that they could grab. However, soon another man swims to the scene with a hammer.

Now, the inner scene of the vehicle is that the grandma and a four years old kid and a 7 years old kid are in neck deep cold water inside the vehicle. While all of them are panicked in this life threatening situation, the grandmother is trying to console the kids assuring that someone would come to their rescue.

At the car roof now the rescuers try to break the glass with the help of the hammer and get success. They immediately rescue the two kids. However, the two have received so much cold and they can’t swim to reach the safer place.

In this situation one of the strangers brings a big bucket and they put the kids one by one in that to rescue. And two other persons rescue the old lady. Thank God. All the three people are saved.

The strangers had not any time left to think and still they did what best they could do. Moreover, they were trying their best while they all were strangers to the stuck in the car.

After the visual was posted to social media it earned a lot of views while everyone admired the strangers who rescued the kids and the old lady who were stuck in the car.

Watch the video here: