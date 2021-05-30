2 doctors win over the internet with their beautiful rendition of Dev Anand’s superhit song ‘Aaja Panchhi Akela Hai’

A video of two Chandigarh-based doctors singing veteran actor Dev Anand’s superhit song ‘Aaja Panchhi Akela Hai’ has been winning over the internet. The two doctors have been making headlines after their rendition of the old Hindi song went viral on social media.

The two doctors have been identified as Dr Raman Abrol and Dr Biman Saikia. The two crooned Aaja Panchhi Akela Hai from the 1957 film Nau Do Gyarah. While Dr Abrol sang the classic, Dr Saikia added a hilarious twist to the classic with his own quirky inputs to the lyrics of the song.

A Facebook user identified as Supreet Dhiman posted the video and it has gone viral with thousands of views and several shares.

Supreet Dhiman’s caption read, “Proud to be from a city where everyone takes things in their own stride…this is how doctors from Chandigarh are dealing with Covid. Team Dr Raman Abrol and Dr Biman Saikia. You must be over the moon Rachna Dewan after all you are the woman behind one half of this duet.”

Watch the video here:

Composed by SD Burman, the song was sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle. The film featured Dev Anand and Kalpana Kartik in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, social media users enjoyed Dr Raman Abrol and Dr Biman Saikia’s version of the song and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Watch the video song here:

“I was smiling and singing along all the way,” a user said. Another comment reads, “This video is going viral! In fact, it’s the most potent stress buster in current times.”

A user named Ruchika Shukla commented “This is soooo Adorable!! Another user Shikha Bansal wrote, “Lovely…”

A user identified as Vishal Hindustani commented, “Amazing Amazing Amazing. I was smiling from ear to ear.

A user named Shivani Salil wrote, “Kitna Sahi. I was smiling and singing along the way. Love it and thank you for sharing.”

There were a lot many other users who commented with praises like ‘fantastic’, ‘kudos’, ‘unimaginable’ etc.