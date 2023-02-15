2 Boys’ dance to Lataji’s iconic song ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare’ goes viral: Watch

Our social media feeds have been overflowing with posts referencing the timeless Hindi song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja by Lata Mangeshkar since last year. Many people are dancing to the catchy music, while some are singing it themselves. Some people are even copying the dance moves of the Pakistani woman Ayesha, who became an overnight sensation after dancing to the song at a wedding. Now, a video that is going viral and winning the hearts of netizens shows a duo dancing enthusiastically to the song. After watching the clip, you won’t be able to control your ‘wows,’ since the footage is that jaw-dropping.

The now viral video shows an incredible performance by a Mumbai-based dancer, actor and video creator named Bharat Madaan and Vaibhav Dixit. The duo danced wholeheartedly on the popular song of Lata Mangeshkar’s Dil Ye Pukare Aaja without missing a beat.

The clip was shared by Bharat Madaan on Instagram with a caption. The caption in the post read,” 15M views complete 🎉💃♥️#thankyousomuch W/ @vaibhavdixit_india.”

Take a moment to look at video here:

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “Flawless, graceful, kuch bhi kahoon, kam hai tum dono ke liye (Flawless, graceful, whatever I say, it is less for both of you).” Another commented, “Uff wow… Same steps with different outfits came fabulous.” A third comment read, “My God. I have seen it so many times. Superrrrrr.” A fourth wrote, “These men are just wow.”