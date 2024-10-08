1990 batch IPS Arun Sarangi takes charge as OPSC chairman

Cuttack: The 1990 batch IPS Arun Sarangi took charge as the OPSC chairman, said reliable reports in this regard on Tuesday.

According to reports, Arun Kumar Sarangi was appointed as the new chairman of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) by the state government last month, he has taken charge today.

However, earlier he had also worked as an instructor of Biju Patnaik Police Academy. Arun said that he will miss the uniform a lot. Currently, I have got a major responsibility. I will carry out the responsibility with determination and clarity.

Bringing transparency in examination and selection process will be our priority. Timely examination will be emphasized upon. If someone asks the examinee to give a job by paying money or bribe, it is simply fraud.

The examinees have been advised not to fall for such fraud. IPS Arun Sarangi said that after 33 and a half years of police work this shall be an important and different responsibility.