18 feet King Cobra rescued, watch hair-raising video

An 18 feet long king cobra was rescued recently from a roadside drain. The hair-raising video of the rescue has gone viral on social media.

Posted by user ozzymanreviews to Instagram in May this year, the video has so far earned as many as 102,651 likes.

As we can see in the video two snake catchers are trying to catch the huge snake that was hiding inside the roadside concrete drain. As the video begins we can see that the middle part of the large snake surfaces in a cement chamber of the roadside drain. A snake catcher tries to catch it. However, he though by now the tail part also was brought out the sneak head was still inside the hole.

Now, the second snake catcher holds the huge snake by its tail and the main one tries to free the head portion of the snake from the chamber. After putting some effort he manages to do it but it was dangerous to put hand directly on its head at that stage.

Hence, the second snake catcher tries to pull the snake out of the chamber and succeeds. Now, as the full snake is out, the main snake catcher tries to hold it by its head but the snake angrily retaliates. However, after two or three failed attempt the reptile rescuer abruptly puts his hand near the snake head and nabs the large reptile. He then swiftly takes him away while the second catcher walks holding the tail portion.

The two snake catcher seems to hail from the same organisation as they are seen wearing same dress code.

Besides a huge number of likes, the video has also earned a number of interesting comments so far. A user wrote, “That head catch displayed a lot of balls and coordination.”

“Dudes cut a hole and found the entrance to the Chamber of Secrets,” quips another user.

“Whatever they are paying those guys…triple it,” wrote a third user.

“I did not know Cobras could grow that big,” another comment to the post reads.

Watch the video here:

