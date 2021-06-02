You must have seen many times videos of a woman fighting dangerous animals for the sake of her children, but rarely you might have seen her doing this for her pet. But we found a similar video on social media. You can see in this video what happened after a young woman clashed with a bear to save her pet dogs.

In a TikTok video which has been shared by noted Traveler and Photographer Bria Celest on her Twitter handle, you can see a young woman, who is said to be only 17-year-old, fighting with a giant bear to save her pet dogs.

“This is crazy af omg,” Bria Celest wrote while sharing the video, which is being widely circulated on social media and netizens are hailing the girl’s bravery.

Watch the video: