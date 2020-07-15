15 New COVID Symptoms that Must not be Ignored
COVID 19 has taken the entire world into grips including India and doctors and Scientists across the globe are trying their best to find out a Vaccine for this disease. Conversely, the WHO and the other Health Organisations are insisting people to follow safety tips and Government guidelines to keep themselves safe amidst this ongoing crisis. And now the World Health Organisation has warned people against 15 new COVID symptoms, which must not be ignored.
New COVID Symptoms
- Dry cough
- Nasal congestion or persistent nasal discharge
- Severe fever
- Fatigue
- Sore throat and pain
- The taste and smell are affected
- Eye colour changes
- Headache
- Diarrhoea
- Grains appear on the face and the colour of the hands and feet changes
- Muscle pain
- Having trouble breathing
- Chest pain
- There will be problems during the conversation
- Feeling too cold
WHO has further warned to undergo a Corona test immediately if anyone sees ten out of these 15 new symptoms. Most of the people are asymptomatic this date and ignoring these new symptoms might be hazardous for them and and their family.