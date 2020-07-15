COVID 19 has taken the entire world into grips including India and doctors and Scientists across the globe are trying their best to find out a Vaccine for this disease. Conversely, the WHO and the other Health Organisations are insisting people to follow safety tips and Government guidelines to keep themselves safe amidst this ongoing crisis. And now the World Health Organisation has warned people against 15 new COVID symptoms, which must not be ignored.

New COVID Symptoms

Dry cough

Nasal congestion or persistent nasal discharge

Severe fever

Fatigue

Sore throat and pain

The taste and smell are affected

Eye colour changes

Headache

Diarrhoea

Grains appear on the face and the colour of the hands and feet changes

Muscle pain

Having trouble breathing

Chest pain

There will be problems during the conversation

Feeling too cold

WHO has further warned to undergo a Corona test immediately if anyone sees ten out of these 15 new symptoms. Most of the people are asymptomatic this date and ignoring these new symptoms might be hazardous for them and and their family.